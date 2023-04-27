Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista Board of Education’s Monday, Apr. 24, meeting:
After the board approved an amended consent agenda and removed the superintendent evaluation from the agenda, the meeting began with a presentation from the District Accountability Committee, updating the board on their charges for the year.
Their two charges, assigned by the board, concerned improving community engagement and strategies for successful district marketing and PR. One of the main points discussed was how to manage and streamline district communication. The DAC commended the district and BVHS newsletters, which offered consistent information and updates, as well as the district’s enthusiasm in conveying information on social media.
Their recommendations, some of which have already been implemented, include cleaning up redundant social media pages, consistency across apps used to communicate with students and communicating via email and text.
“We did not research a lot about what app would be great for that,” said McKenzie Lyle, co-chair elect. “They’re already using a few of them, and I know teachers have their specific which ones they prefer. But I didn’t know if Infinite Campus had something that would work for that so that it’s all kind of tied into the same system, which would be nice.”
One of their main goals going forward will be to establish a clear and consistent message to be sent to the entire community.
“We have a start, thanks to Lisa, and I think this was based on feedback from lots of different places. We have a committed staff,” said Judy Hamontre, DAC chair. “School is an experience where each day matters. We’ve heard a lot about that this year. We care about the whole child, both academics and dispositions the seven seas, we cultivate a positive culture, and we are for each other.”
Their last recommendation is to “establish a volunteer marketing PR committee to launch an all-out advertising campaign to generate pride and excitement about the schools while helping quash the rumors,” Hamontre said.
The board also thanked Hamontre for her 3 years as DAC chair.
“As a chair, Judy has understood our district at deep deep levels,” said superintendent Lisa Yates. “Things that have just come up tonight that you can hear the DAC has discussed, like communication, how we bring the community more connected to us, a grant implementer. That is the depth at which Judy has taken to understand our district. … Thank you for your years of service. You have just been invaluable.”
The board also heard a report from the Math Program Evaluation from Steve Kuennen, BVHS math teacher, and Jon Ail, data and research coordinator.
Some of their main commendations for the math program include the district’s rigorous course offerings, the use of technology to support learning and the availability of professional learning opportunities.
One main recommendation was to maintain the district’s current course not pursuing requiring 4 years of high school math for graduation. However, Ail emphasized that may change over the next 3-5 years.
“We’re trying to develop the culture that we have,” Kuennen said. “If we continue to talk amongst the different grade levels and look at a continuous flow from one year to the next going through math, I think over the next couple years we can develop a math program that we can be increasingly proud of, to the point where … we don’t even need to require that because students will be wanting to take 4years.”
They also asked for approval for a few changes to materials, including updated Math in Focus materials. Though there were some negative comments on MiF early in the year, Ail said that the teachers got more familiar with the system, saw improvements to the system and added additional online materials.
“They found that their initial thoughts and comments that emerged in August when we first met changed very drastically as this went on,” said Ail, “instead of just deleting everything that was there at the beginning.”
Kuennen and Ail also recommended improving data collection on math performance, building a stronger math culture in the district, scheduling more regular times for intervention and consideration of a math interventionist.
For professional development, they recommended adding ongoing professional learning in math that supports the goals of the program for teachers utilizing IDA days to study trends and align assessments.
Board president Suzette Hachmann asked how they know the curriculum is rigorous. Kuennen pointed to high-level course offerings, including Calculus taught with Western State University as a concurrent enrollment class.
“All the teachers in the district should be thinking that way, and asking that, ‘How do I know that this is rigorous?’ Because it’s easy to say, ‘My class is rigorous.’ But how do you know? How do you know that students are squarely in their zone of proximal development? How do we know that we have that perfect balance of challenge and relationships and content? We don’t evaluate that often enough in our classrooms, and that’s where true rigor comes from," Ail said. "Rigor should be very, very relevant. It should change from year to year. It should be based on your students, based on the makeup of your class.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the recommendations made in the evaluation.
