The Buena Vista Board of Education met on Monday, June 5. Here are the things to know:
1 Superintendent Lisa Yates began the meeting with an update from the staff Strategic Team. Formerly known as the Professional Learning Advisory, the team will now focus on support staff needs and providing a pathway for problems to be solved.
Meeting topics will include resource allocation, professional learning, “school as experience,” student response and family and community engagements. The Strategic Team will also hold round table listening sessions for staff, which will parallel the team’s upcoming meetings. These were previously conducted as superintendent listening sessions, and Yates and the team agreed that they would be more effective if led by the Strategic Team.
Board member Lynn Montoya suggested the board might join the listening session in order to hear difficulties and needs more directly and to provide opportunities for connection with the staff. Yates said that while she would defer to teachers on that subject and what they’d be comfortable with, she would also encourage the board to establish its own listening sessions for staff to avoid taking away from the Strategic Team’s intent for the roundtables, “to ensure the rest of their colleagues could visibly see that there is a conduit to get things to where things could get done.”
Board president Suzette Hachmann suggested hosting linkages during work sessions as opposed to business meetings to help them feel less formal and to create more back-and-forth.
“The leadership could use some support from teachers talking about what the vision is, and that’s who they want to be,” Yates said of the team. “The people that are there are really wanting to be there, and they want to do it in a way that is more visible.”
2 The board then moved into executive session for legal counsel regarding staff petitions. After returning to regular session and approving the May 22 minutes and consent agenda, the board introduced and discussed updates to the resolution regarding director districts for board representation.
The board originally updated the districts to align with a new map from the county.
The board will take action at the next meeting to announce vacancies and appoint an official for this fall’s election when four seats will be up. The motion to approve the updated exhibits carried unanimously
3 The board also reviewed a resolution for the district’s fees and fines for the 2023-2024 year. The only change, Yates said, was to Athletics fees. Fees for the first sport were proposed to increase to $125, to $75 for a second sport and to $50 for a third sport for in-district students. Non-district student participation fees also include an additional $50 fee per sport/activity. Additionally, the fee cap per family would increase from $250 to $400.
“(The increase) is primarily due to the increased costs for running athletics, both in transportation and officiating costs. CHSAA has required officiating costs to be increased by 35% over the next couple of years,” said Yates.
Non-district students pay the extra fee as they do not factor into the district’s state and local tax funding. Montoya expressed concern that, while she understands the reasoning and the increased costs for the district for athletics, the increased fees will deter students from participating in multiple sports and activities.
“When Adam (Bright, athletics director) gave his breakdown of all the participation in sports, I know his goal was to have more participation,” she said. “If we want kids to be three-sport athletes, it could become a financial hardship, … especially with families that have multiple (kids). There used to be a cap of $250 if you had two kids playing sports, and now it’s $400.”
Yates said that families who complete paperwork and qualify for free or reduced lunch automatically qualify for fee exemption, and that the district works to emphasize the importance of that opportunity with families.
“Everywhere prices are going up and if the school just assumes that we want to help families by not raising our fees, then we need to acknowledge that we are experiencing inflation, too,” she said. “There is this dilemma that we’re in where we want to make sure we don’t lower participation and at the same time, we have to acknowledge that our costs are going up.”
She and finance director Janice Martin also explained that it doesn’t always line up to compare BVSD’s costs to other districts, as their activities are funded in different ways.
“It’s hard to do a comparison,” she said. “Everyone has different ways they’re funding their co-curriculars. You might have a district that is supporting their co-curriculars with their general fund at a higher rate than we are.”
Martin said she has “full faith and confidence” in Bright and his financial intelligence for his department.
The board asked Yates to work with Bright to clarify costs, consider ways to make increases incremental, bring rationale and data to the board and explain the potential impact of increased fees before approving the new numbers.
4 The board heard an update from consultant Abe Hachmann on property efforts. The district did not receive the BEST grant it pursued for the preschool construction, he said. They started brainstorming with Katy Welter and Rick Bieterman, who are working on the McGinnis Gym, to explore ways to integrate the admin building and maintenance building into their existing project.
They have also continued working with the town to develop a plan for the parking lot behind the old New Bees, which could include a bus loop or flow-through space.
“We think that that will be an asset to the district to utilize parking over there, regardless of whether we got the BEST grant or if we pursue a preschool back there,” he said. “We’re kind of helping them get their dream of having another parking lot to fruition by allowing us to use it, so we’re helping push them along.”
He also suggested the board re-establish a property subcommittee to make a long-term plan for the preschool.
“The preschool project was allowing us to have more room at Avery-Parsons,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out what the right move is for Avery-Parsons to get the space it needs, so the subcommittee could help us figure out what the best direction is there.”
Board members Montoya and Stacey Moss volunteered and were appointed to the subcommittee.
Abe also provided an update on the CCHS Sprung building. Construction is underway and is on track to be finished for their August start date. They are adding new rooms and office space, a practice area, heat and landscaping.
The board adjourned at 9:08 p.m. the next regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.