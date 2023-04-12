Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista board of education April 10 meeting:
1 Principals focused on Constructive, one of the district’s seven C’s, during their reports. Avery-Parsons principal Emily Madler introduced kindergarten teacher Sarah Kite and third grade teacher Allyson Kennedy, who shared that their students’ experiences in age-mixed play were showing great results.
“We did Reading Buddies every Wednesday and every other Wednesday, we would have an hour of play in my room,” said Kite. “One of the biggest things that we saw is they would always gravitate towards their buddy, so the relationship-building was big, kindness was evident and there were meaningful conversations.”
At CCHS, dean of students Kelly Chandler reported her students had zero referrals the previous week and were at 135% for time on task, meaning they exceeded their minimum work goals. Additionally, 100% of CCHS students earned at least one credit in March.
Chandler also shared how one student’s improvements were based in improving communication between family and friends, a class structure that works at her pace and building better habits.
2 The board heard reports from curriculum and extra-curricular departments. Susan Udenberg, Mountain BOCES executive director and director of special education, said that there are currently 149 students in the district receiving special education.
SPED funding increased in the district by $98,162 with the passing of SB-22-127 last year. Additionally, the Mountain BOCES is planning a parent information night for April 25 to share what BOCES is and what resources it provides.
Angelee March and Nancy Jones, English language learner teachers at BVHS and AvP, reported that they have 43 students that speak a language beyond English at home, 28 of which currently qualify for and receive ELD support services.
“Right now we have more than eight languages represented in the district: Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, Albanian, Nepalese, Luxembourgish, Mongolian and Amharic,” March said. “We have a lot of diversity in our district.”
Heather Griggs, Title 1 teacher at AvP, reported they started the year with 99 students in interventions, which went up to 131 at the mid-year benchmark. Griggs and superintendent Lisa Yates emphasized that this is normal across the board.
“The mid-year is always the low point of the year,” Yates said. “Unless something happens, you will likely see that number decrease even more (at the end of the year).”
Activities director Adam Bright said the activities team is hoping to see more participation and is encouraging students to play multiple sports.
“I really truly believe that we’re going to be that model small school, but we’re going to have to get more participation,” he said. “It’s important that we value participating in multiple things.”
3 The board reviewed the Math Program Evaluation, which will go to the District Accountability Committee April 17. The evaluation included an examination of district curriculum and state standards, research and resources, program goals and recommendations for curriculum adjustments.
“My favorite recommendation under curriculum is ‘set a higher bar’ for high school demonstrated math skills that is measurable, in line with graduation requirements and establishes a mastery pre-req for students to take subsequent math classes,” Hachmann said. “That sounds awesome.”
Lastly, the board considered moving forward with a contract with Ponder Flooring to finish the Red Gym at BVHS.
While the action item would not approve a final contract, it would provide guidance for Yates to move forward in planning the project and getting on the company’s schedule to complete the project in the early summer.
Board members Hachmann, Lynn Montoya and Olivia Bartlett expressed concerns that the CCHS timeline was going to be pushed back due to the project and if the money would come from the CCHS Sprung building’s budget.
“I just want to make sure we aren’t taking money away from finishing CCHS,” Montoya said. “When it comes down to it, those people that were concerned about the move and relocation still need to see it look nice. That outdoor space is important for the students and for Kelly and for the teachers there. I want to make sure there’s enough of a budget to complete that.”
Yates agreed and emphasized that the money to finish the Sprung building interior was set aside. The board had previously moved to wait until summer to prevent disruptions to CCHS’ learning.
Yates said the team is also working with Diesslin Structures Inc. to ensure the project is within and below the budget.
Board member Tracy Storms said the flooring project for the gym was necessary, as the space is also used by the community.
“That gym gets a lot of use, and it has for years,” said board member Brett Mitchell. “I think it would be nice to get that project, as part of the middle-high school project, finished.”
“I just want to know that the priorities are there,” Hachmann said. “It looks really bad if we redo the whole Red Gym and we’ve prioritized that over this space for CCHS that we told the community we’re going to present a year ago. I think the gym gets done and that identity is still not there at CCHS.”
Yates emphasized that the district was not prioritizing the Red Gym over the Sprung building and that it was a matter of a timeline decided on by the board.
“We could not do the Sprung until now,” she said. “It is an intentional decision we made on what will best benefit CCHS. Kelly was fully on board with that, and their staff believed it was the right thing to do. … It should not be an impression or us left to believe that we’re choosing something over another.”
The board did reach a consensus, emphasizing the money had already been earmarked for the project.
The board also added discussion of putting the Archway Property back on the market to Unfinished Business and will discuss plans at a later date.
The next regular business meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Meetings are held at 113 N. Court Street, and agendas can be found at www.bvschools.org ahead of meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.