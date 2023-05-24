The Buena Vista Board of Education met for a study session on the district’s budget Monday, May 22. Here are the things to know:
1 Every school district in the state will be more locally funded in the coming years, meaning that districts will be faced with borrowing more from the state as districts shift from state equalization.
“I’m going into uncharted territory here with the massive shift from state equalization to local funding and the timing of the cash flow,” said district finance director Janice Martin.
“Is it fair to say that more school districts will be borrowing (from the state) in those 2 months (February, March) to get into that big payday in March, April and May?” asked board member Jessica Crites.
“I think that’s a fair statement,” Martin said. “I just don’t know if we are qualified to do zero-interest borrowing from the state of Colorado. … Since its zero-interest rate borrowing from the state of Colorado, they want you completely spent down to Tabor (reserves) and your capital spent.”
Martin said that the fund balances were working well but cash balances were more difficult. As Accounts Receivable came in for March 2022, she was able to hold the board’s budget parameters.
“Janice has been sounding this alarm as we switched to local,” Yates said. “As we knew the mill was going to be increased every year, eventually what’s gonna happen is that we’re all going to be borrowing from the state. … How do you know what the best strategy is to use next?”
2 Martin noted the district will see a larger property tax payment than it ever has. Based on her conversations with the county and her own assessed value assumptions, she said, the fixed mill will go up.
“That has swung so much more than I’ve ever had to budget for,” she said. “Right now, I’m budgeting a decrease in actual mills against the much higher assessed value, because I got a lot of fixed dollar amounts to collect for. The fixed dollar divided by the assessed value equals the mill.”
She also explained that while they’ll be getting more money per pupil, the state’s backfill will be less.
“In theory, whenever we get to the max level that we’re supposed to be, we may not be getting much from the state,” said board member Brett Mitchell. “Then if the assessed values go up, we can actually see an increase.”
Before approval, the board will consider requesting an extra $600,000 for the BEST Match school fund and updating the parameters and the amended budget timeframe “while keeping an eye on how the cash flow is shaping out to see if that would even be feasible,” Hachmann said as the session wrapped up.
“This process is helping us to see we shouldn’t just leave the board parameters and not do some checking,” said superintendent Lisa Yates. “I think it’s working just as it should. You have been assigned to people to dig in deep to the budget.”
The board will adopt the proposed budget in a future meeting.
3 During the business meeting, the board was visited by Bonnie Grover, Carolyn Kerby and Sarah Case. Grover and Case spoke at the board’s May 9 meeting regarding the Buena Vista Education Association’s desire to negotiate a master contract. At the May 22 meeting, Grover said they hoped to clear some misunderstandings.
“We look forward to working with you all in this process,” she said. “What we are requesting is to collectively bargain a Master Agreement locally, which involves both BVEA and the Buena Vista Board of Education selecting teams made up of current BVEA members and administration to do that work collaboratively. It is not the case that CEA or NEA would be representing BVEA without the members of BVEA.
“Recent communications to all staff seem to imply that there’s an outside group who would be representing us,” she said. “That simply is not how the process of bargaining a local Master Agreement works.”
Grover said the language in their petition referencing the Colorado Education Association and the National Education Association as a bargaining agent means that they are the BVEA’s affiliated organizations of choice.
“We do not intend to introduce any additional labor organizations in this process,” Grover said.
Kerby then spoke to the board to express concern that the board had not yet added BVEA as an agenda item.
“While we recognize that the end of the school year is busy, it is disheartening to hear that the board did not feel that this is important enough to add as an agenda item in one of the remaining three scheduled school board meetings,” she said. “We ask the board to make a commitment to recognizing BVEA to the agenda for one of the scheduled meetings in August 2023. We look forward to working with you.”
Board president Suzette Hachmann said she did not send an email to all staff but did send an email to Grover for clarification.
After approving the consent agenda, the board adjourned. There were no action items presented and no board reports.
The school board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 5. Board agendas and information can be found at www.bvschools.org.
