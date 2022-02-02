The board of education for the Buena Vista school district held a special meeting on Feb. 1 to pass a resolution on facilities development toward the district’s goals of expanding preschool and elementary space and relocating Chaffee County High School.
Language in the resolution, which passed unanimously without substantial amendments, confirmed the Sprung building as the future home of CCHS.
“We didn’t have this outlined before our last meeting,” said BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates when asked about the reason for holding a special meeting. “The first meeting in February that we had is Feb. 14 and we have a short timeline.”
The meeting and its agenda were announced on Monday morning, Jan. 31.
The resolution’s first six points, out of a total of 14, set out a working budget of $1,300,000 for the renovation of the Sprung building, specifically, “a portion of the Sprung for classroom space to be used by CCHS, add heat, light, water and windows to the full structure with the ability to use the remaining space for work outs, storage and potentially an auxiliary maintenance hub in the future.”
The remaining points sketch the district’s plan to develop new space for preschool, which would open the wing of Avery Parsons Elementary that is currently operating as The Grove preschool and early education center.
These include devoting $50,000 for design proposals to convert the district’s maintenance building for preschool space. The resolution states this proposal is expected to be put before the board by the end of September.
The resolution additionally directs Yates to explore the possibility of new early education space as a part of the town’s development plans at Collegiate Commons. Information on the feasibility of this idea is to be presented to the board by the end of March.
A development agreement and design process for the district office and gym properties were mentioned without specific timelines.
The school district adminstration declined to make the resolution public prior to the meeting.
“The resolution will be available on Wednesday on the website,” said Verena Bartling, assistant to the superintendent, when asked for additional information in advance of the meeting.
