The board of education for Buena Vista School District will hold a special meeting on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the district’s administrative building at 113 North Court Street.
According to the agenda, released on Monday morning, the reason for the meeting is a “resolution regarding facility development: Sprung Building, district office, old gym, preschool.”
“This is a special board meeting for a resolution, which was mentioned on the agenda,” said Verena Bartling, administrative assistant to the superintendent, when asked for additional information. “The resolution will be available on Wednesday on the website.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.