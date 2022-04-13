After submitting an audition video recording in 2019, the Buena Vista High School concert band was accepted to perform live at Disneyland. After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that trip finally took flight March 17-22.
“It was pretty devastating on many levels,” says BVHS band director Marti Bott on the trip’s postponement. “We did try to reschedule the trip for August of 2020, as I thought for sure that the world would be up and running by then. Who knew that Disneyland would actually shut down their park indefinitely?”
Left on hold, Bott and the band had to decide whether to reschedule or get refunds. The band students and their families remained flexible for a reschedule which was finally set for March this year, although that meant submitting an updated audition for acceptance.
At last, Bott, her 27 students and six chaperones made it to Disneyland, and they were overjoyed. “Truthfully, I think we were all a bit reluctant to get excited,” Bott says. “There was a communal sense of ‘We’ll believe it when we’re there!’”
In addition to enjoying the sights and attractions of the park – and even getting to see the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall – the band got to perform pop and movie music, such as pieces from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Incredibles,” as well as some concert-oriented music with more of a movie soundtrack feel.
Sophomore Danielle Neufeld, who plays the clarinet, especially enjoyed getting to play music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and see the recognition on the faces in the crowd.
Getting to perform for the public was the favorite part for sophomore and alto saxophone player Andrew Cunningham, who especially enjoyed playing “Fable” by Erik Morales for having “the most drastic yet fitting style change” of all the pieces they played.
“At every Disney concert I have attended, I enjoyed every single second and being able to give that experience to others feels quite satisfying,” Cunningham says.
Senior Molly McMurry got to show her skills in a marimba solo, and senior drum major Elena Dunn got to conduct one of the pieces that the band performed.
The concert band also took part in a recording session in the Disney recording studio where they performed some music from “The Lion King.” They sight read their music and received some coaching from a composer before being recorded. Afterward, their recording was paired with a Disney video, allowing the band to watch a movie excerpt that featured their own music.
“Working in the recording studio felt like I was recording for an actual movie with the atmosphere and regulations along with the technical aspects of it all,” Cunningham says.
“I loved being in the recording studio and playing songs that were part of my childhood,” Neufeld says. “When we got the chance to listen to ourselves play over the scene, I saw my peers’ faces light up and I was completely filled with joy.”
Planning to study audio engineering and composition at Colorado Christian University, senior Malachi Little was allowed the opportunity to go into the sound booth and observe how the recordings were made.
“The sound engineer walked me through the various components of his system, showing me the different softwares and hardwares they use,” Little says. “He showed me his process of recording and doing quick mixes to allow the band to hear the recording live. He explained how the accompaniment tracks worked and what he does for other types of groups (e.g., an orchestra rather than a concert band).
“We then talked through the routings of the studio, both video and audio: How he gets audio to the speakers, headphones and booth, as well as how the video routes through the room. You couldn’t see it, but there were cameras set up for recording dance workshops, so we talked about the process of working with groups like that.”
Whether working or playing, students and teacher alike had an amazing time hanging out together at Disneyland – for some, a first-time visit – sharing laughs and creating memories of their experiences.
“This trip in general was insanely fun,” Neufeld says. “I really connected with some of my band mates and I know that I made memories that I will never forget.”
“It was just a blast,” Bott says. “I think all of the challenges in getting there made it even better. We just were so grateful, and we loved every second of it … In addition to being really exciting and fun, it was very eye-opening in many ways.”
Bott and her students are grateful to everyone who supported them in getting to Disneyland, including the school board and administrators, everyone who supported their fundraising efforts and the parents who allowed their children to go.
Bott also extends a thank you to Lewis-Palmer Middle School band director William Gamache, who filled in for the concert band’s tuba student who was unable to attend; Doug Dalton and Ed Cannava of American-International travel for help with planning the trip repeatedly and working around COVID-related challenges; and chaperones Michelle Cunningham, Lucas Adams, Michele Schneiter, D.J. Cordova, Susan Dunn and Jennifer Wertz.
