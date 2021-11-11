Local businesses enthusiastically participated in this year’s annual Scarecrow contest hosted by the Buena Vista Beautification board.
The 22 creative displays enjoyed good weather while bringing many smiles to town, said beautification board member Nancy Taylor.
Additional ambience was provided by a donation of straw bales from Mini Blessings.
Children were invited to vote for favorites in four categories and drop ballots off at the BV Library.
Following tabulation, 10 voters were randomly picked to receive a $10 gift card prize.
The winning Scarecrows include:
Funniest - Chaffee County High School,
Scariest - Vista Auto Parts,
Fan Favorite - Valley Wide Health Services and
Most Creative - tie.
BV Shell/Stedman’s and
Legacy Bank.
