More than 150 people joined the Sangre De Cristo Electric Association’s January board meeting. After listening to public comment from almost 40 members, the board voted 6-1 to postpone the implementation of rate restructuring which the association had announced in late December.
Board chair Joseph Redetzke opened the meeting, saying the board had unanimously approved the restructuring having judged the proposed the changes would be legal, ethical and equitable.
Members who joined the meeting to comment unanimously disagreed.
The vast majority of those on the video conference call were association members with home solar installations. There were, however, a handful of low-energy users present as well. Both cohorts would see their energy bills increase under the proposed changes.
“I wish I hadn’t spent my money because I’m not a rich person. I’m just a person who wanted to do the right thing for the environment,” said Beth Herdman, a 27-year member and nurse.
Herdman said she inherited money when her father passed away and used it to invest in solar. Like other net-metered customers, the rate restructure would double the amount of time for her energy savings to offset the cost of solar installation.
Many commented to the effect that reducing bills for high energy users while increasing bills for low energy users seems contrary to energy conservation goals.
“You talk about how those who use more energy will have their bills go down. I find that completely contrary to how we’re trying to move as a state and as a co-op,” said Catherine Plotkin.
“They all seemed very anxious for us to reconsider and put this off for a month,” said Suzy Kelly, rural Chaffee and Lake County representative for the board, following the member comment portion of the meeting.
“Maybe there’s a sense that the cost is a secondary issue to a social issue, which is a change in thinking,” said Charles Abel, board secretary. “There were some compelling thoughts that I heard that make me question: do I care, and why do I care … about who pays for what?”
Town of Buena Vista representative David Volpe said he had no reason to doubt the rate study, but needed more time to consider member feedback and whether it could be incorporated into rate changes.
Vice chair of the board Dan Daly cast the sole vote against delaying and reviewing further the proposed changes.
Several members also complained that the association’s communication and transparency left something to be desired in the lead-up to this rate change proposal.
Redetzke explained that extraordinary circumstances delayed the release of minutes from the October meeting in which the proposal was approved by the board.
The association has declined to release the report from the rate study to members, but CEO Paul Erickson told a member in the meeting that a fresh attempt would be made to communicate the bases for the proposed changes.
