Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will remain closed until at least Friday, pending contact tracing results after the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 connected with the facility over the weekend.
Mike “Diesel” Post, director of parks and recreation for the city of Salida said it was deemed prudent to close the pool facility until contact tracing was complete and those who felt they needed to be tested had the opportunity to do so.
Immediately after closing the facility, a deep cleaning of the building was performed.
“We had test results come back that would have affected operations,” Post said.
Further contact tracing revealed additional people who were symptomatic or had been tested for the virus.
Post said they were “hitting pause” to make sure everyone associated with the pool is healthy.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center has followed a cleaning regimen of a half-hour cleaning cycle every 1½ hours, with a more thorough cleaning at night.
Post said up to this point those who use the facility have said the public space feels safe.
“Hopefully this is just a blip,” Post said. “We’re in a holding pattern waiting for contact tracing to be completed and for concerned people to get test results.”
