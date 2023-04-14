Chaffee County Republican Women gifted Salida Pregnancy Resource Center with a $500 check Tuesday. Judy Ann Fender RN, front, left of the Center accepted the check from Republican Women president, Jennifer Engel. Looking are members of the Republican Women who were present. They are, from left, June Macbroom, Ruth Heckmann, secretary; Maryann Freed, Ilene Jack, second vice president; Colleen Miller and James Miller.