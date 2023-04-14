Chaffee County Republican Women presented Salida Pregnancy Resource Center with a belated Christmas gift Tuesday in the form of a $500 check. Accepting the donation Judy Ann Fender, RN, of the Center expressed appreciation on behalf of the center which receives no government funding and is dependent on donations to serve its clients.
Prior to the check presentation s members of the Chaffee County Republican Women who were present were given a tour of the Center and Fender explained the free services offered there.
The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center has existed since 1989. Republican Women’s members were each presented with a Precious Feet pin, which is a pin the exact size and shape of a 10-week unborn baby’s feet.
The next scheduled event for the Pregnancy Center is the Walk for Life held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Church. Participants will meet at 1 p.m. April 22 at Alpine Park.
Jennifer Engel, president of the Chaffee County Republican Women’s Club said the club appreciates the Pregnancy Center’s hard work and community effort of providing assistance and guidance to pregnant women
“Our members wholeheartedly believe the Pregnancy Center has and continues to make a positive difference in the lives of expectant mothers,” Engel said. “The sanctity of life is one of the most important gifts from God.”
Chaffee County Republican Women, previously known as Collegiate Peaks’ Republican Women, started in the 1970s and is known to provide an annual scholarship to local graduating senior girls.
Members enjoy organizing and promoting various events with the goal of raising funds for their scholarship, their annual non-profit Christmas contribution and potentially other community needs. More information about CCRW is available by calling 719-395-1793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.