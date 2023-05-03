The Salida Police Department responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the F Street turnaround at approximately 3:04 a.m., April 30.
The communications center advised that a white SUV had run over a female.
Officers arrived and found a female subject lying on the ground with injuries to her legs and lower back.
Officers and EMS provided aid to the female.
She was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and was subsequently flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
At this time, investigators are trying to figure out who the individuals in the white 4-Runner may be.
Those with any additional information or who were at Benson’s early Sunday morning are asked to contact Commander Martellaro at 719-530-2610.
