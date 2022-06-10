The Salida Police department Is seeking assistance from the public in locating Mr. Egan 47, Salida. Mr. Egan currently has a shaved head with a gray goatee. Mr. Egan has tattoos on his head, neck, arms and hands. he has the name Anna tattooed above his right eye.
Mr. Egan is wanted on nationwide warrants for the following charges, 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault serious bodily injury, 2nd degree assault strangulation, 2nd degree assault injury with a deadly weapon, violent crime used weapon and violent crime caused death.
The Salida Police Department is actively searching for Mr. Egan and will continue to do so until he is in custody. Mr. Egan has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous. Any helpful information can be called in to the Chaffee County Communication Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299
