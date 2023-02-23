The Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are seeking comments on a proposal to address impacts from vehicle-based dispersed camping on National Forest System lands in Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache, Park and Lake counties.
This public comment period will run through March 20, 2023.
“This dispersed camping management project is needed to maximize vehicle-based camping opportunities outside of designated campgrounds while minimizing impacts to other resources and uses,” said Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards.
The districts will be hosting an informational meeting, and Forest Service representatives will be available to answer questions at the Community Center in Buena Vista Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The proposed action is the culmination of input received during the scoping period (January 2021 through May 2022) from interested individuals, organizations, partners and public land specialists.
It includes site-specific actions such as designating campsites and travel routes, adding facilities or constructing developed campgrounds. It also includes a plan to manage sustainable vehicle-based dispersed camping opportunities into the future through adaptive management.
“Sustainable camping and access are driving this project,” said Leadville District Ranger Pat Mercer, “and each area is slightly different. Some areas may have no change or small changes only, while other areas could become developed campgrounds.”
The proposed action is available to view, and comments can be submitted via the project website at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60591
The most useful comments will address potential effects of the proposed action. Written comments may also be delivered in person, or by mail.
Comments should be addressed to the District Ranger at Leadville Ranger District office, 810 Front Street, Leadville, CO, 80461, or Salida Ranger District office, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO, 81201.
