Arts & Culture Salida announced the inaugural Salida Film Festival is May 12-15, at the SteamPlant Event Center.
The Salida Film Festival will offer a 4-day program with new features including A24’s “C’mon C’com,” the festival’s opening night film starring Joaquin Phoenix as well as documentary programs with short films from notable Colorado creators including Ben Knight of Salida, whose film “Learning to Drown,” recently took home the Audience Award at the 5Point Adventure Film Festival in Carbondale.
Day passes that provide access to all film programs, conversations and events are $80 and available now at the Salida SteamPlant Box Office.
Individual tickets are also available for only $12 per program with the special presentation Celebrate Local Cinema available for $9.
