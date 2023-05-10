Salida City Council unanimously approved a resolution reauthorizing the F Street closure for the summer during its meeting Tuesday.
For the past 3 years, the council has approved closing F Street, which started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the closure runs from halfway down Second Street to the F Street bridge.
The resolution also allows liquor license holders to obtain authorization to expand to outdoor sales.
The council discussed the option of allowing food vending on the closed portion of the street, in small form, such as food carts versus food trucks.
City administrator Drew Nelson pointed out that businesses along the closed area could set up food sales outside, provided they were tied into their sales system.
Nelson said last year Salida Bike Company had set up something similar, but they were the only one.
When council members questioned whether they should table the resolution, Nelson suggested they vote on it, and if they wanted to make changes later they could.
