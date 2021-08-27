The Salida Circus leads a new workshop beginning in September at the Buena Vista Public Library.
Animal Crackers, a program geared toward children ages 2–5, teaches stretching, games and circus skills, will be held at 10 a.m, each Wednesday at the library.
“This is big. What a wonderful way for kids to move and learn, all while developing social and emotional skills. We are so excited about this new partnership/program,” said Julia Makowski, youth services coordinator at the library.
The weekly class will be led by Laura Hart of the Salida Circus Outreach Foundation. “Each of our five outreach areas focus on building confidence and self-esteem through circus skills,” Hart said.
The workshop begins Sept. 1 and runs through December. Animal Crackers is just one of a new lineup of youth programs beginning in September at the library. More information is available at www.buenavistalibrary.org
The Buena Vista Public Library has served residents in northern Chaffee County since 1887. Its mission is to connect people to information and ideas to assure the best quality of life and to promote lifelong learning within the community.
For more information, contact Sarah Strong, marketing specialist, at the Buena Vista Public Library, 719-395-8700, media@buenavistalibrary.org.
