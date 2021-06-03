The Buena Vista Public Library hosted representatives from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and Chaffee County Search & Rescue–North for a talk with a crowd of about twenty hiking enthusiasts at McPhelemy park on Friday.
Library staff distributed free packs with compasses, emergency blankets, and whistles. The library also has available for checkout an activity backpack with maps, guides, binoculars, a state parks pass and more.
Ben Hanus and Hannah Clark shared knowledge from their experiences working with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, a non-profit organization that has been devoted to active stewardship and public education for 26 years.
The organization works in partnership with the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and passionate volunteers and donors nationwide. They have been awarded grants from the National Forest Foundation and the state of Colorado.
Topics covered included lightning strike danger, seven principles of leave no trace, and the 10 essentials for hiking fourteeners: navigation, nutrition, sun protection, repair kits (multi-tools, tape), fire starters, first aid kits, hydration and electrolytes, illumination (headlamps and flashlights), emergency shelters, and insulation (clothing and footwear).
Some of the biggest mistakes to avoid, they said, are failing to get an early start, improper footwear, and leaving toilet paper or other litter on or along the trails. Hanus recommended Mount Albert as a good fourteener to start with.
The public is encouraged to volunteer to help maintain the Mount Shavano trail on June 20. To sign up visit 14ers.org/mtshavano
Members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue North also attended to encourage everyone to get a Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue (CORSAR) card. These cards help reimburse the expenses of search and rescue missions by funding the Colorado Search and Rescue Reimbursement Fund.
