RotaryCarseats

Leo Schmidt, left, and J. David Holt

 Courtesy photo

Using in part a grant from the Lake County Community Fund, Buena Vista Rotary Funding and a discount from Wal-Mart, the Buena Vista Rotary Club recently purchased and donated 13 car seats to the Leadville Fire Department for distribution to parents who cannot afford them. This year’s donation brings the 6-year donation total to 140 car seats. Shown picking up the car seats are Leadville Fire Captain Leo Schmidt, left, and Buena Vista Rotary member J. David Holt (r). Schmidt thanked BV Rotary, saying, “One of these seats might save a baby.”

