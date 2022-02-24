Nominations have been filed for numerous categories in the 2022 Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference Excellence Awards. Under the category of Family Companion Award, three finalists have been selected including Buena Vista’s Roberta Rodriguez.
Rodriguez previously worked at The Grove. She started in 2014 when her friend Tina Stokes suggested she would make a great teacher and invited her to apply for a position at The Grove. Over the years, she worked with the preschool as a nutrition specialist, paraprofessional and home visitor.
“Lindsey Pulsipher, the director at that time, was my mentor,” Rodriguez says. “She guided me and encouraged me to become a teacher. She saw something in me. Because of these two ladies I graduated in 2018 with my degree.”
In 2019, Busy Bees Preschool needed lead teacher and Rodriguez pursued it with interest in learning a new way to teach. She stayed on at Busy Bees and soon became director.
“I love working at Busy Bees with it being a faith-based school,” she says. “I love the deep hands-on learning I get to do with the children and families. I am excited to go to work every day.”
Rodriguez has also worked as a facilitator for Family and Youth Initiatives for 9 years.
Not only does this allow her to work one-on-one with families and with kids as she already loves to do, it lets her work closely with families to help them become “the best that they can be as parents and children.”
Rodriguez was nominated for the RMECC Excellence Awards by Olivia Mathias, whose family she has worked with as a home visitor, preschool teacher and through FYI. Rodriguez says she is “blessed and honored” that Mathias wrote so highly of her to RMECC.
“I have loved working with her to become the best parent she is and help her children to shine,” she says. “She has one amazing family.”
She is also blessed and honored to be selected as a finalist for the Family Companion Award out of many other educators in the state. “Me, a small-town teacher,” she says, “I am excited to represent Buena Vista.”
The award ceremony will be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver at the RMECC closing general session on Saturday, March 12 and will be livestreamed.
The winner of each award category will be selected by public vote and announced live at the ceremony, and will receive a cash prize of $1,000.
Voting closes on March 9. To vote, visit https://cutt.ly/qPSNCu2
