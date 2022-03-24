Taking life one step at a time, always pushing forward, local Michael Rodriguez joined The Chaffee County Times as reporter on March 8.
Originally from California, Rodriguez moved to Buena Vista with his family when he was about a year old.
He later graduated Adams State University in Alamosa, majoring in graphic design. Art is one of his few big talents, he says, the others being writing and acting.
“Writing, acting and art – which one’s probably going to be a little more beneficial to help in life? I know there’s a lot you can do with art such as advertisements, so that’s why I went for it,” he says.
Rodriguez worked “a plethora of jobs” including some small freelance jobs involving graphic design. While in college, he more often found work in Chaffee County in food service, concession stands at theaters and more. He eventually found work closer to college that had him designing sets and props for a theater.
His skills in writing ultimately drew him to the position of reporter that had opened in late February at The Times.
“I’ve always been really good at writing,” he says. “I started writing when I was about, I think, 12 or 13, when I started writing nonfiction stuff. Then I started writing fiction, and I’ve been writing ever since then, little short stories here and there.”
Rodriguez found his inspiration to write after reading works by Michael Crichton. He primarily writes under fantasy and science fiction, though he’ll include horror in short stories.
“I’ve found that when it comes to horror, I don’t do well long form; I do well short form,” he says. “And the reason why is because in long form you have to explain a lot more, whereas in short form you’re able to keep things very vague and that adds to the horror.”
Writing for the newspaper tends to be a bit more like writing a college paper than writing fiction, but giving this job “a fresh pair of eyes” is always a good idea, he says.
“Just looking at this from the standpoint of a fictional writer, looking at this in a very different light and thinking about this in a very different way of writing … This is where you have to go more or less third-person informational.”
So far, the experience has been a fun one. Transport has been the main obstacle since he currently doesn’t have his own vehicle. “I think about a month now, I rolled my car and walked out without a scratch on me but the car was totaled,” he says.
Rodriguez has published a novel, “Techno-Myth”, available on Amazon. He is currently working on a sequel.
“I’ve got a lot of individual projects that I would like to get done, and I can see them grow into their own thing and maybe carry me through life with that,” he says. “At the moment, I’m just really glad I have this job and this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.