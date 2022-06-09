The Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo celebrates 101 years of entertainment June 11-12.
The rodeo began as a yearly event in 1921 when locals would compete against each other for fun and sport.
Now, the event has grown to become recognized on the national level with entries from across America and other countries.
“I remember way back when it was local entries, then this world wide. My memories are of when it was a local rodeo,” rodeo committee president Jan Johnson said.
The rodeo is held at the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, put on by the non-profit Collegiate Peaks Stampede, Inc., a member of the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association.
Among the many competitions there will be bareback riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and break away roping.
For young competitors there will be mutton busting, junior bullriding, half scramble and several games for kids during the rodeo. “I’m excited for the upcoming rodeo,” returning competitor Sadie Shake said. “I have been competing in the rodeo since I was about 12 or 13 and have actually ridden four different horses in it.”
Shake is a Buena Vista native but currently lives in Rangely, a senior in college at CNCC pursuing a dental hygiene degree.
She grew up riding horses and competing.
“I’m excited to compete at a rodeo closer to home,” returning competitor Jase Staudt said. “I remember competing in the mutton busting when I was 4- or 5-years-old.”
Staudt currently lives in Saguache County, but graduated high school at Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista and then the University of Wyoming where he competed for the school’s rodeo team.
He has qualified for the Ram National Circuit Finals, the last 2 years, one in Florida and one in Colorado.
Along with Shake and Staudt, Johnson said she expects there to be plenty other big name contestants competing as well.
“They say it is always the hardest to win your hometown rodeo. I have placed at the rodeo in the top five multiple times, so one day my goal is to win it,” Shake said.
“I’m going into this rodeo about the same as any other,” Staudt said, “just hope to do a good job.”
“We’re hoping for another big year with a good group of contestants and a stadium full of spectators,” Johnson said.
Tickets are available for purchase at the event and are also available in advance at TBK Bank at 725 US Highway 24 North and the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce at 111 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 per adult and free for children 5 and under.
“I think that the production of the rodeo is great and I love that it is such a long-standing tradition in Buena Vista,” Shake said. “Hopefully the weather is good, because it seems more times than not, I have ran in the pouring rain there.”
“I think Buena Vista has an awesome atmosphere with Mount Princeton in the background and with the recent moisture there will hopefully be snow on it still and nice weather to compete in,” Staudt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.