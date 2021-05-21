This photo of a Head Lettuce Day Parade in early 1940’s shows the parade crossing the two sets of railroad tracks with town hall in the background.
These are working cowboys with their lariats on their saddles.
The Buena Vista Rodeo has been active for 100 years and will celebrate its centennial June 12-13. It is now called the Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo.
The first events before the Rodeo Grounds were obtained were held on Main Street.
There were horse races from the Courthouse to James Street past the Town Lake.
In 1922, the Rodeo Grounds were established with race tracks and an arena. The Works Progress Administration built the first grandstand at the Rodeo Grounds in the 1930s.
In 1992, Buena Vista Correctional Facility work crews rehabilitated the grandstand and other parts of the grounds. The rodeo was managed for more than 30 years by the Buena Vista Lions Club.
The first name for the event was Head Lettuce Days. Ranchers and farmers in the area discovered that head lettuce grew well at the high altitude and cool days.
From 1917 until before WWII, Buena Vista was called the Head Lettuce Capital of the world and that gave the name to the event.
At a beef barbeque held in the town park, a wedge of head lettuce was served.
There was always a big rodeo parade with lots of cowboys and cowgirls and a rodeo queen and attendant.
The Stampede Rodeo was a great fun time for all. Buena Vista businesses and residents wore their western wear, cowboy boots and hats and celebrated the rodeo history of the town.
The rodeo is a member of the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association.
Cash prizes were awarded for the events, such as bronco and bull riding, horse races and other events.
The rodeo clowns put on a great show for the audience. Buena Vista has one of the longest continuing running rodeos in Colorado.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
