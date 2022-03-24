Plans to update the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds and the adjacent Chicago Ranch were presented to the public last week.
The plans have gone through several revisions since the 300 acres south of the rodeo grounds were bought in 2020.
Now NES, the Colorado Springs-based landscaping and design company in charge of the project, have revealed their latest plan to the general public.
The revised plan is to put up fences around the off-leash dog park to prevent dogs from disturbing others outside the park.
The dog park will be accessible from two different entrances off Gregg Drive, which will allow owners to release their dog into the closed area and then retrieve them after a short drive.
This was a highly asked for convenience, especially in the winter months when it is not favorable to spend long lengths of time outside to walk a dog, Chris Lieber of NES said. The dog park will be 16.6-acres long compared to the 8 acres of the previous plan.
Another addition planned for the area is the building of an 8.6-acre astroturf complex for youth and adult sports. This complex will share a paved parking area with a new playground and community facility.
Several trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding are included. These trails will be a mix of soft surface and paved and will loop around most of the 300 acres. The longest trail planned will be 4 miles.
The designers realized that the area needed to work for the stakeholders. To achieve this, several sections of the land have been designated for specialized activities. These sections will be specialized for the sportsmans club, UAS club and the RC airplane club. Each section will be outfitted with amenities such as benches, tables, electronic charging ports and artificial shade.
An 11.8-acre bike skills area designed with multiple courses and use for both bicyclists and motor bikers are included.
An event site next to the rodeo grounds would be used to host the many events it holds annually including the rock and gem show and Fourth of July fireworks display.
The company will present the Buena Vista Trails Advisory Board with the new design April 5.
