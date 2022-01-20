Richard (Rick) Roberts announced in a press release Tuesday that he is running for Chaffee County Assessor in 2022.
Roberts has worked in the Assessor’s office for 22 years. During those years, he has held the position of Deputy Assessor for 12, he said, and valued all commercial property for 18 of those years.
Roberts said he knows the office, values all of the staff and will do everything possible to keep the office running smoothly for the county. He has a BSBA from the University of Denver, was a Poncha Springs trustee for 10 years and served as a volunteer firefighter for 15 years with the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
He is an unaffiliated voter and said he will be asking for petition signatures in May in order to be placed on the ballot in November. He knows the Assessor’s office must follow state statues and believes in fair and equitable valuations.
