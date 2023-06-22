Robert Michael Maher passed away on June 3.
He was born Oct. 18, 1945 to James and Evelyn Maher in Denver. He met his wife, Judith Tejcek, in 1995 and they have resided in Salida for over 28 years.
He was raised in the Episcopal Church and participated as altar boy in the Sunday services. He excelled in the Denver Public School system and graduated a year ahead of his class because of his advanced course studies.
He was a natural artist and true craftsman, and although he had many hobbies and interests he was groomed in all facets of the artisan industry. He was commissioned to do a cowboy mural in the entrance hall of an official building. He had completed an award winning wood sculpture along with various sketches and lots of abstract art.
He was a husband, father and grandfather. He was a rugged soft-hearted man who had a heart for the homeless. He was a dear friend to all who knew him and he will be missed by us all.
He is survived by wife, Judith Tejcek, his daughter Juliette, his granddaughter Paige, his sister Marilyn and her husband Jack Rink.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Maher.
A celebration of his life is honoring each day as living it to the absolute fullest. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
