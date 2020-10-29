Two main takeaways from the COVID-19 town hall hosted by Chaffee County Public Health Friday were the current trend of a rising number of cases across the state and recently in Chaffee County and the “pandemic fatigue” being felt by many as the state moves into the eighth month of COVID-19 precautions.
Increased numbers
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and incident command for COVID-19, said the current upward trend of case numbers across the state was “alarming” and we are in the third wave of this pandemic and we have seen a rapid increase of cases in the spring, July and currently.
Carlstrom said at this point Colorado is at the highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic.
She said the data indicates at the current rate of infection, each person with COVID-19 is affecting 1.5 other people.
The goal is to get that level back down to fewer than one person being infected by one person with the virus.
“The bottom line is also concerning,” Carlstrom said, “If we continue on the same path as we are, there will be exponential hospitalizations that will exceed spring by mid-November.”
“ICU capacity is threatened due to the lack of distancing, especially in preparation for the holidays.
“If we stay with the current levels of containment, we’re at 66 percent today, it is estimated that 6,900 Coloradans will die over the holidays. And many more if we continue to be lax in our restrictions,” Carlstrom warned.
Carlstrom said the recent quarantine of about 250 Salida students and school staff is not a failure of the system put in place, but the path to success in containing cases of COVID-19.
So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been transmitted at schools in Salida or Buena Vista.
Carlstrom mentioned the state’s roll out of a new exposure notification app that will launch on Sunday.
Coloradans will receive a notice on their Android and Apple phones with instructions about how to opt-in to the system.
Carlstrom said the system will be another tool to “help us understand the volume of risk in our community.”
In terms of reducing risk in the community, Carlstrom reiterated the “Five Commitments to Containment” and asked locals to reconsider travel outside the county, especially in terms of the holidays.
Several of Chaffee County’s newer cases of the virus have been connected to travel outside the county, Carlstrom said.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director for prevention and control at of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said there is currently one patient at HRRMC with COVID-19 who is recovering “beautifully” and is expected to be discharges in the next few days.
She said there have been cases among HRRMC staff, but those cases and others on isolation due to exposure were exposed in the community, not via the hospital.
Gelgand said some of the more recent case clusters have been centers around football gatherings.
She cautioned community members to be careful of the number of people they invite into their home.
Pandemic Fatigue
Pandemic fatigue was another topic brought up several times during the town hall.
The condition, also called coronavirus burnout, is defined by the World Health Organization as “demotivation to follow recommended protective behaviors, emerging gradually over time and affected by a number of emotions, experiences and perceptions.”
Colorado began to shut down due to the pandemic in mid-March after Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to the presence of COVID-19.
The population of the state has entered its eighth month of COVID-19 precautions and there is no quick end in sight.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said, added to the stress of COVID-19, are additional concerns over economic challenges, news about fires in Colorado, just living in a very polarized time with a controversial election coming up and social justice issues.
“It’s just an awful lot to deal with all at once,” said Felt, adding it can be overwhelming at times.
He asked for patience and understanding toward others during this time.
“Just remember that people are all doing the best they can,” Felt said.
Kelsey McNeill from Solvista Health said, “We’ve been riding the roller coaster of COVID-19 for nearly eight long months ... we are so tired.”
She said, “The feelings we experience are normal reactions to an incredibly abnormal time. We know that when we are faced with a crisis we experience strong emotions from feeling overwhelmed and anxious to angry and depressed.
“When the crisis is prolonged as this one has been so is the toll on our mental health. We long for normal life again, when we can visit family and friends and be out in the communities and travel,” McNeill said.
“More than ever we need to lean on each other. Connection is key, being willing to acknowledge together that this is one of the most difficult things we’ve ever experienced,” she said.
McNeill announced Colorado Department of Public Health recently launched the Colorado Spirit program to provide free COVID-19 counseling and support to local communities.
Solvista Health is a part of that effort. Enrollment in Solvista is not required.
For information or to talk, call 719-539-6502 and ask for the Colorado Spirit program.
Other items mentioned in the town hall included:
• The erection of the tent in the HRRMC Emergency Department parking lot to protect hospital personnel conducting testing as cold weather sets in.
• Monarch Mountain plans to open under public health guidelines as soon as there is enough snow.
• The mobile lab to process COVID tests, especially at the schools in the county, should be delivered by December.
• Chaffee County Commissioners authorized up to $150,000 in small business support which will be administered by Chaffee County Community Foundation.
