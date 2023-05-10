A few rhetorical questions:
1) If real estate sales prices go down will our property taxes also go down?
2) Will rental property owners pass this added expense on to their renters?
3) Will this make the affordable housing situation better or worse?
An improbable solution with tongue firmly in cheek:
How about we introduce the “call” option. When you receive your notice of valuation you have the option to “call” the county’s bet and quit claim the property back to the assessor’s office within 30 days for the assessed valuation.
As assessments (when properly applied) typically lag behind sale prices this would present the county with the opportunity to resell the property for a profit and give the home owner the ability to get out from under what they might consider an exorbitant tax burden.
It will never happen but it would cut down on the property valuation protests, don’t you think?
Robert LaVioux
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.