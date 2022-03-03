Legacy Bank announced it appointed Dave Reyher chairman of the Legacy Bank Buena Vista Advisory Board of Directors upon his retirement as senior vice-president. Reyher’s retirement concludes a 40-year career within the banking sector; 15 years in Buena Vista and 25 years in southeastern Colorado.
Reyher’s planned retirement comes 6 months after the grand opening of a new Buena Vista Legacy Bank building, a $2 million capital investment led by Reyher, in which he worked to ensure the local flavor of the community was represented during construction.
Reyher, most known for his people-first approach, utilized community entities like the Historical Preservation Commission and the town of Buena Vista to integrate the local culture into the first new commercial construction on Main Street in more than 70 years.
Reyher, who joined Legacy Bank in 2019, exercised his in-depth knowledge of community banking to ensure that his intended years leading up to retirement were impactful and meaningful for the area.
“Buena Vista residents thrive when businesses become personally involved in their success. Making the investment of a brick-and-mortar structure signified how heavily we believed in the citizens of this community,” Reyher said. “It was a commitment, to all those who call this area home, that we are a partner for today and well into their future.”
The completed structure was a milestone important to Reyher since the fall of 2019 when he originally met with Legacy Bank CEO Dave Esgar to discuss plans for opening a Legacy Bank Buena Vista location.
Legacy Bank was a community bank with operations throughout southeastern Colorado, who at the time was showing interest in expanding into the Buena Vista market. Reyher believed in the community banking concept.
“I knew that Legacy Bank has a long tradition of successful community banking. When you couple that with my belief in the community banking model, it seemed to be the right fit for this community and the region’s future,” commented Reyher.
Esgar agreed with Reyher and the Legacy Bank Buena Vista branch took form.
“Dave Reyher symbolizes everything that community banking represents, volunteerism, quality character and a desire to build meaningful relationships,” said Esgar. “I am honored that he agreed to become a part of the Legacy Bank story.”
For Reyher, relationships were key to his career, focusing on friendship, family and making sure he treated other’s right. “Friendships, with Dave and others, allowed us to assist businesses and residents in Buena Vista to grow. I can’t imagine a better career than helping other’s make their dreams come true,” mentioned Reyher.
Reyher attributes his many years of success not to a secret formula, but to a special person, his wife Diane. “Getting to this point in my career would not have been possible without the support of my wife and best friend Diane. We are a great team with a supportive family, and we are looking forward to this next stage in our life.”
Legacy Bank’s recent December merger announcement with InBank is timely in that it allows Reyher the opportunity to represent his community in a new fashion that compliments his retirement lifestyle.
“The merger announcement allows me to redefine a new role for myself while promoting others within the bank that have my same commitment to community,” responded Reyher. “The establishment of a facility in Buena Vista was about the future of our region. InBank allows us to realize that future at an even stronger capacity.”
Reyher will be inducted as chairman of a new Buena Vista Advisory Board of Directors at a community-wide happy hour recognizing his accomplishments leading up to retirement. The Advisory Board was created by InBank to ensure Reyher’s legacy of community stays front-and-center beyond his retirement.
Other members appointed from the Buena Vista region, represent a wide-range of community aspects to ensure the bank continues to offer relevant services that meet the financial well-being of the diverse group of citizens it serves.
“We are excited Dave Reyher will continue to partner with our combined organization beyond his retirement,” commented Ed Francis, CEO of InBank who is overseeing the merger process. “Creation of the Buena Vista Advisory Board is an important step in meeting the needs of the community and we are thankful Dave will be leading it.”
Legacy Bank’s celebratory happy hour honoring Reyher will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, March 4, at their new location on 106 Court St., Buena Vista.
Members of the community are welcomed and encouraged to attend no matter their banking affiliation. For those unable to join in the evening, cookies and refreshments will be available throughout the day on March 4 starting at 2 p.m., for those wishing to stop in and recognize Reyher’s milestone.
“To many of us, Dave Reyher isn’t just a banker, he is someone who used his talents in banking to build his community,” said regional president Andrew Trainor. “Dave looked out for people and his career in banking is a testimony to those relationships.
“We are honored to see him be able to enjoy retirement knowing he is a friend and colleague that will continue to use his knowledge to see to it that Buena Vista receives the financial services it needs to continue to thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.