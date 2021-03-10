The monthly police blotter is a public accounting of our local constabulary, a document that demonstrates the transparency of how the Buena Vista Police Department operates on a daily basis.
It serves residents in many ways, not the least of which is the public accounting ensures people don’t disappear into the penal system, not to be heard from again. There is a public record of the activities.
The Buena Vista Police Department has provided this documentation – as does the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which our sister paper The Mountain Mail publishes the official record of – for many, many years.
Their policies of transparency long preceeded the spotlights shown on other police departments across the country last summer and the unrest, protests and rioting that ensued.
The printing of official police records offers the community an unfiltered accounting on social issues, not all of which may readily lend themselves to promotional circumstances.
Each month, residents can see the number of domestic violence reports the community suffers. We don’t believe it is better to leave those issues hush-hushed.
The blotter provides an open accounting of police run-ins with juveniles, whose names are protected as minors.
Those issues that don’t involve driving serve to shine a light on community problems concerning vandalism, illicit drug use and the ever-popular underage alcohol consumption along with the societal conflicts it causes, to name but a few.
We believe those are some of the reasons the blotter is and has traditionally been popular community newspaper content. While it remains a popular monthly item on our web page, it doesn’t hold the top reader-clicked spots the way it did a decade or so ago.
We believe that is because of competition for reader’s from the balance of stories we publish each week that define, explore and celebrate all the many aspects that make our community the blessing to live in that it is.
It is our view that BVPD’s transparency is a reason – one of many, many to be sure – the Buena Vista community both embraces and supports its police department unwaveringly.
The blotter continues to hold strong reader interest, which one can track online in the most popular stories section. We will continue to invest a little time each month to keep it a part of our content mix.
That having been said, we also love to hear from readers about how we’ve done and what we can do better. We are your community paper.
Feel free to let us know at editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
