The Buena Vista Police Department held a large scale exercise July 20 at the Buena Vista high and middle schools building.
The exercise started at 10 a.m., Wednesday morning as multiple 911 calls reached the Chaffee County Communications Center about an active shooter at the high school.
“Multiple calls to 911 flooded our dispatcher with various information, some of it conflicting, as realistically, this information would be filtered through the traumatized perceptions of various victims/witnesses,” Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan explained.
First responders and police rushed to the scene of the exercise, but at a slower response than they would for an actual active shooter in order to maintain public safety.
Reaching the scene, officers of the Buena Vista Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office quickly threw on their tactical gear and grabbed their weapons.
The weapons were not loaded and had a safety cord in the firing mechanism to ensure there would be no actual live fire during the exercise.
“The scenario was a man with a gun who found a door propped open and he entered the school, but was confronted by a teacher. The man then shot and killed the teacher, prompting a lockdown. The man had a backpack full of explosives, and after shooting several people, he barricaded in a classroom with a teacher and a student, using them as a human shield, and threatening to blow up the school,” Morgan said.
Chaffee County Tactical Team teams were next on scene followed shortly by Chaffee County Fire Prevention District. During the exercise, EMS services were delayed as they had several real calls at the time of the drill.
“In a real shooting event, the event would of course take priority, but for training, real calls for service will always take precedence, even minor ones,” Morgan said.
After the auditorium and gym had been secured, Chaffee Fire entered the building and attended to the wounded and critical victims, removing them from the scene as safely as possible.
To test the ability to transfer a critically wounded person, a REACH helicopter landed at the Colorado Central Regional Airport to transport the actor to the hospital.
Upon clearing downstairs, Chaffee Tactical teams moved upstairs, clearing each area before reaching the room where the shooter was barricaded with hostages.
Upon reaching the door, officers tried to negotiate with the suspect while trying to get a clear view of the situation inside.
Police negotiators set up a command post in the classroom across from the hostage situation. From this post, the negotiators tried to learn everything they could about the hostages and the shooter by using the school telephone system and police resources.
While negotiations continued, officers proceeded to evacuate the building while also checking the remaining rooms for possible threats.
Negotiations with the suspect revealed that he might have a bomb or bomb vest, prompting TAC to aim for the shooter’s head to reduce the risk of setting off any explosives.
At 11:45 a.m., two gunshots rang out from inside the room and forced TAC to enter using school staff keys to unlock the door. The shooter was brought down by Chaffee Tactical and the hostages were escorted from the premises.
“In the case of multiple shooters, the response will be the same. Law enforcement will go to the location and immediately engage the threats, or if the threats have gone, then we’ll contain and locate the threats using whatever means we have available,” Morgan said. “As an event may mushroom into something larger, we will have to call on outside resources.”
The exercise ended at noon. The only thing remaining was to fill out reports on the exercise and to meet up at the Buena Vista Community Center for pizza and a quick debriefing.
“Overall, the exercise went very well, partly because there were some failures,” Morgan said.
“We saw a lot that went right, but we saw a lot that we can improve. I am so grateful that we have a community that supports us doing this, and a school district that takes it seriously and not only lets us use their facilities, but also participated in the drill.”
BVPD will be working with the other departments and independent evaluators for ways to better prepare and perform during such an incident during the coming weeks.
Departments involved in the exercise included Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Fire Department, Chaffee County EMS, Colorado Department of Corrections, Sol Vista Mental Health, Buena Vista school district R-31, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State Parks and Wildlife, town of Buena Vista, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, REACH, ClearView Community Church and the Colorado Department of Revenue.
