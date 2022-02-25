Charlotte Eoline Smith was born on a wintery February day in 1922, in Genoa, the third of eight siblings.
Her father was employed by the government, and they moved from Illinois to Hawaii where she started school. They later moved to Villa Grove to try ranching in the San Luis Valley when she was 10.
The perks of growing up on a ranch included learning to care for and ride horses. She once rode from Westcliffe to Howard by herself in order to train a horse for riding. She says the horse eventually bucked her off at about the 23rd mile.
Her chores included hauling hay bales with her brother from their ranch to Salida on a horse-drawn wagon. After hay was baled on their meadow, she recalled that she handled it three times: Once when the bales were put on the train, second when it was off-loaded in Salida from the narrow-gauge train and third when it was loaded onto a standard gauge train bound for Pueblo. Since her family rented out the pasturage for cattle, it was her job to feed them loose hay after school.
She loaded the hay herself onto a wagon and drove it to the fields and spread it. Her responsibilities on her father’s ranch were many, leaving little time for her love of reading.
The family dinner table conversation often turned to topics that encouraged her to think for herself and so she would read to enrich her ability to reason. Her library included lots of history books and was encouraged to be well-informed by her schoolteacher mother.
Charlotte attended high school in Salida. It was there that she met Dwight Smith. They made quite the pair. Dwight was 6 feet tall. They married in 1941 and when Pearl Harbor was bombed, he quit school and joined the Army.
After the war, Dwight’s career required him to travel to Italy, Panama, Okinawa and then South Carolina. His job was to open military hospitals and make them ready by ordering and supplying food.
While in Okinawa, Japan, Charlotte looked around and decided that she should provide adventures for young girls, including her three. She was instrumental in establishing a Girl Scouts headquarters in Japan. This project required that she travel to Japan three times to get things up and running.
Camping stories from those days are still told by some of her then-young charges. Bears and bad weather were part of the most memorable ones.
While living in South Carolina, she was the liaison between black families and their local schools. She is proud of the fact that she was chosen to visit the families of black students. She was welcomed and treated with respect.
They were living outside a military base in Charleston when the streets were flooded during a downpour. It was not safe to stay in the house. Dwight was at work. She had to carry one of her daughters over her head and the second daughter held on to her hand as they safely found higher ground.
Charlotte established Sunday schools in the various military bases where they lived.
Self-sufficiency and living off the grid were values profound enough for Dwight and Charlotte that they learned how to make their own solar collection system, installed it on their self-built home on Trout Creek Pass and reaped the benefits for several years.
With retirement close at hand, Dwight and Charlotte chose to live in Buena Vista where they owned a trailer court and remodeled their house to accommodate them and their three almost-adult daughters.
Charlotte took up Girl Scouting again and has many happy memories of trekking with the girls, learning survival skills in her rugged mountains.
She taught Sunday school at the Congregational Church and helped plan a new church building.
Many of the nails pounded into the shingles of the roof of the Community Church building on Crossman Avenue were fixed there by Charlotte.
Charlotte’s love of politics was nurtured in her early years and continues to this day.
• She is an avid reader of conservative publications and books. The Epoch Times and Imprimus are read cover to cover.
• She worked for the Republican Eisenhower campaign in 1952 when he successfully ran for president.
• She was the district Republican Women’s director for Chaffee County.
• She is proud of the moments that her district made their voices heard in the state Capitol. They listened to discussions of bills and lobbied for the conservative cause. Republican women were a force to be dealt with and made a big difference in Colorado politics. She wishes she could see that happen again.
• In the first decade of this century, she was given the Nancy O’Connor Award at the Chaffee County Lincoln Day Dinner.
• She was an election judge for several years.
• Campaigning door to door was her best way of informing and persuading voters.
“Women work at whatever is necessary. We have always done that, haven’t we,” she says. Charlotte’s values of self-reliance, conservative activism, love of church and family make her a shining example for the rest of us. Let us be sharp critical thinkers but never abusive to others with differing viewpoints. Let’s remember her constant goal of being well informed, especially during these uncertain times. Let us be like Charlotte.
With this in mind, Chaffee County Republican Women have renamed their annual scholarship the Charlotte Smith Republican Woman Scholarship.
It will be awarded to a graduating woman senior from a high school in Chaffee County in June 2022.
