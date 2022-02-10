WomenRepuBlessings

Left to right, Ruth Heckmann, Norma Smith, Donna Mausbach, Bea Harnish, Crissey Smith (owner) and Sue Champine (owner) with Corey, a rescued pony.

 Courtesy photo

Each Christmas season Chaffee County Republican Women donate to a local charity.  Mini-Blessings was the recipient of a $600 check this year.  Mini-Blessings offers opportunities for emotional and physical therapies, particularly for children.  CCRW encourages folks to volunteer and donate to this unique local resource.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.