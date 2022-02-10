Each Christmas season Chaffee County Republican Women donate to a local charity. Mini-Blessings was the recipient of a $600 check this year. Mini-Blessings offers opportunities for emotional and physical therapies, particularly for children. CCRW encourages folks to volunteer and donate to this unique local resource.
Republican women donate to Mini-Blessings
- Special to The Times
