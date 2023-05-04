U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen announced she has requested nearly $35 million in federal funding for 15 community projects through the House Appropriations Community Project Funding process.
Pettersen’s projects include efforts to expand access to affordable housing options, improve town centers and healthcare facilities, increase clean and safe drinking water and more.
Local requests for Chaffee County, the town of Buena Vista, Park County, Leadville and the Upper Arkansas Area amount to over $7 million.
“Investments in our community spaces, affordable housing, clean drinking water and public safety are critical for the continued growth and prosperity of our community,” Pettersen said. “In just my first few months in Congress, I’m pushing for millions in funding for 15 projects to improve the lives of people throughout Colorado’s 7th Congressional District. ”
The projects championed by the Office of Representative Pettersen include:
Chaffee County: $300,000 for solar power for an affordable housing and community program project
Town of Buena Vista: $1,680,000 for affordable housing manufacturing and a child care building.
Upper Arkansas Area: $255,000 to purchase lots to be used for affordable family housing
The Community Project Funding process allows members of Congress to submit projects in their districts for critical initiatives in their communities. Though each member can submit up to 15 requests, no request is guaranteed.
Additional information on her funding requests and projects can be found online at https://pettersen.house.gov/services/fy24-community-project-funding-requests.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.