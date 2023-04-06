U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) announced the start of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition on Monday, Apr. 3. This contest is open to high school students throughout Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District and submissions will be due at the beginning of May. Each year, the United States House of Representatives hosts this competition to recognize talented young artists from across the country.
“There are talented students across my district, from Jefferson County and Broomfield, down to Custer County, and everywhere in between,” said Pettersen. “I’m especially excited for this competition as it’s my first opportunity to honor art students through this historic contest which has been hosted by the United States House of Representatives since 1982. This is such a great opportunity to showcase what our brilliant students are capable of, and I encourage all high schoolers in our area to participate.”
The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year. The winner will also be invited, along with a family member, to attend the Annual Congressional Art Show reception held in Washington, D.C. Runner-up entries will be displayed in Pettersen’s Lakewood, Cañon City and Washington D.C. offices.
In order to participate, students must attend school or live in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District. On May 1 and 2, 2023 students may drop off their artwork at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood. A reception will be held once the judging is complete.
For more information, residents can contact Pettersen’s office at 303-274-7944 or go to pettersen.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/
