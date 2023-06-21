On Friday, June 16, U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen (CO-07) announced the start of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge. This contest is open to middle and high school students in Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, who can work individually or in teams to create a unique computer app. The App Challenge encourages students to utilize and strengthen their coding skills and brings more attention to STEM, coding and computer science education.
“From Colorado School of Mines to the National Renewable Energy Lab, Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District is home to the tech leaders of tomorrow and produces innovations that impact the entire globe,” said Pettersen. “I am thrilled to host the Congressional App Challenge to recognize and inspire our talented STEM students.”
Pettersen’s office will accept submissions from June 16 through Nov. 1. Winners of the competition will have their app featured on the U.S. House of Representatives website and displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
For more information on competition rules, residents can contact Pettersen’s office at (303) 274-7944 or visit https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/rules/
