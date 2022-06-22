The Chaffee County Community Foundation will be partnering with Bonfire Entertainment to present the second annual Renewal Festival featuring Billy Strings.
“When they were working through the permit processes the town’s suggestion was that they work with the community foundation,” Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director Elizabeth Dittenber said.
The event will use portions of the proceeds made from ticket sales to create a competitive grant that will be awarded to a non-profit organization.
The grant will be awarded through the Environmental Fund which was established to help finance local solutions for clean water, environmental stewardship and recycling/waste reduction efforts. The current estimate the grant will award will be $10,000.
“We want to facilitate the funds to help the highest impact projects out there,” Dittenber said.
The funds will also be used for enhancing CCCF’s nonprofit capacity building efforts which currently helps over 40 nonprofit organizations and 100 professionals with training, networking, capacity projects, visibility and leadership development.
One of the main points that came up during the two groups agreement Dittenber said was the inclusion of South Main Arts and Parks Trust. The Trust supports Buena Vista by improving the river park, planting flowers, building bridges and bringing a variety of world class art and culture and has been a beneficiary of Bonfire entertainment in the past.
“We’re really thrilled with this partnership, we love seeing corporations that are socially minded and see the need in giving back. The key roll the community foundation plays is to give back and facilitate a process. A process that is meaningful and has an impact on our local community,” Dittenber said.
The event will feature the talents of bluegrass artist Billy Strings with special guest artists being revealed closer to the date of the performance. Also at the festival will be pop-up shows, festival vendors, local food vendors and a shuttle system to Buena Vista allowing event goers to enjoy the town.
The event will have several areas of parking and camping with quick access to the venue area.
The camping areas consist of main camping area Sturgeon Moon, walk-in tent camping area Flower Moon, RV/Car/Tent camping area Buck Moon and tent/car camping area Harvest Moon. Included with the camping areas will be designated parking areas non campers.
Tickets for the event are currently sold out but exchanging, buying and selling can still be done between current tickets owners through the event recommended site https://renewal.lyte.com/3702909
The event will take place over two days at The Meadows in Buena Vista Sept. 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.