🎵 “Meet me at the creek, grab a beer and tap your feet ...” 🎵
In an interview and press release provided exclusively to The Times, Bonfire Entertainment’s Scotty Stoughton announced that Billy Strings will return to Buena Vista for this year’s Renewal artist showcase Sept. 24–25.
(Editor's Note: The event is no longer called Meet Me at The Creek. It is called Renewal, same as Billy Strings' new record dropping on Sept 24. Early on the concept was a festival called MMATC, but we have morphed it down to a showcase." – clarification per Stoughton.)
Strings will celebrate the release of his new album, Renewal, which drops on the first day of the festival. He is also a veteran of Stoughton’s traveling WinterWonderGrass productions.
Stoughton said he’s trying to give locals first dibs on tickets with a pre-registration system.
“We’re in a pre-registration phase. Friends and fans can go to the Bonfire site and reserve your space,” he said. “Everybody’s got an opportunity to save their place in line.”
Strings is currently on a nationwide tour in the run-up to the release of the new album. His 2019 LP won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.
“He’s selling out everything coast to coast,” said Stoughton.
The full lineup remains under wraps until it’s set, but Stoughton said Strings would bring in some special guests.
“There are some guests but it’s really about Billy honoring the music of his new record and releasing it in a place that — he loved it when he was there,” he said.
Recent collaborations have included rapper RMR, country singer/songwriter Luke Combs, and Bill Kreutzmann, drummer for the Grateful Dead.
“For almost 2 years I’ve been pitching this to Billy. My whole goal was to match the absolute magic and power and beauty of his music with a place that I think is one of the most incredible places to gather,” said Stoughton.
“It’s like the perfect mix. He’s also exploding. In my lifetime he’s probably the biggest artist we’ll see.”
Stoughton said he’s been booking Strings since 2015 and is excited to bring this very special event to BV.
“One of the greatest honors of my career, if not the greatest,” he said. “We’re blowing people’s minds in the industry.
“They’re being courted by all the big guys and for them to stick to their guns and their roots — that says a lot about them.”
While tickets will officially go on sale Monday, Aug. 9, Stoughton said he and Strings’ team are using pre-registration to keep the focus local.
“Everything’s been through Bonfire or Billy. Keeping it real, keeping it local.”
