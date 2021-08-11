Renewal is the official name of the 2-night musical event to be hosted by South Main Arts and Park Trust and Bonfire Entertainment at the Meadows on Sept. 24–25. Bluegrass crossover artist and event headliner Billy Strings’ new album of the same name will be released on Sept. 24. Tickets to Renewal are now on sale to the public.
“Bonfire Entertainment has revealed the concept incubating for the last 18 months for Chaffee County & Colorado music lovers,” said an Aug. 4 press release it issued.
“It is true that our greatest rewards are realized following our deepest challenges. To hear the excitement of the local community following the commitment to move forward with the event was incredibly heartwarming,” said Bonfire Entertainment’s Scotty Stoughton.
“Everyone that showed up to support the music, and me personally, brought a bit of light during what has been a dark and difficult time,” he said.
Renewal ticket holders will be given the opportunity to select from general admission tickets or Bonfire Club (VIP) tickets.
VIP privileges will include private bathrooms, a hillside yard and entrance with stage views, private bar, 4-5 p.m. complimentary happy hour, dinner and snacks created by a local chef.
“Now, I want to not only deliver something absolutely unique and enchanting to the fans but I also look forward to engaging the entire community. I will be taking all the community input into account when we design, execute and clean up this cherished opportunity,” said Stoughton.
“I am extremely excited to celebrate this new album in such a magnificent location in Colorado,” said Billy Strings. “We have such a big beautiful family out there and are thrilled to host this intimate event in Buena Vista with some special guests.”
Those special guests have not yet been revealed.
Serving as a reflection of Strings’ diverse musical influences, Renewal reaches well beyond bluegrass with elements of heavy metal, jam bands, psychedelic music and classic rock—even though it’s still primarily an acoustic record.
Stoughton has said that the event will be a career highlight.
“Thank you to both those who supported and to those who did not, for challenging us to walk our talk, and be there for everyone. This dream has been incubating for several years and it is with great respect and honor I commit to making the community proud,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.