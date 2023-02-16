elevateHER’s empowerHER spring programming session is officially open for registration. Parents/guardians can fill out the form using the link at shorturl.at/cKM58
The session runs 10 weeks, beginning March 3 and ending with our Capstone the first week of May.
We’ll be doing all the things there is to do in Chaffee County in the spring including skiing, rock climbing and biking.
The program is completely free of cost for the participant and we provide all transportation, gear, food and professional instruction. elevateHER exists to serve every girl, regardless of her experience or abilities. Through our programs, girls realize their self-worth, are inspired to try new things, gain confidence and increase their resilience and fortitude.
Space is limited. Call or text 719-285-4243 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
