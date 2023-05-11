Run, jog and walk to raise funds for the new first responder-themed park on the west side of Buena Vista in Sunset Vista neighborhood.
The race will start and finish at the historic Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds off Rodeo Road. Races begin at 9:30 and 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20.
Host One Love Endurance invites residents for a family-friendly event to raise funds for a new park on the west side of Buena Vista.
This park is named to honor fire battalion chief Billy Cordova and first responders.
First responders should contact the race director (director@oneloveendurance.com) for a special discount.
Everyone is encouraged to participate in either of these events.
The 5K is 3.1 miles, and the Family Fun Run & Walk is 1.5 miles. Runners, joggers and walkers are welcome.
Participants receive a race shirt, and many local businesses will be giving away some great swag and coupons to all participants.
If you aren’t able to attend the event but would like to purchase a shirt, commemorative shirts will be available to pre-order as well as after the event. Donations are also welcome.
Register, purchase shirts and donate at www.oneloveendurance.com/billycordovamemorialpark5k.html
