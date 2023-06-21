The LAWN at Surf Hotel will welcome the iconic artists Ozomatli and Stephen Marley for their debut performance in Buena Vista next month.
The July 7-8 celebration of reggae and roots music will also feature DJ Matt Cassidy and Rasta Stevie on Friday, with Arise Roots opening for Stephen Marley on Saturday.
Stephen Marley is the son of reggae icon Bob Marley.
The beats and rhythms will keep flowing each night with after-parties in the Ivy Ballroom featuring Chali 2na & Cut Chemist on Friday and The Wailing Souls on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.