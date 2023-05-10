It is crucial to have someone on the SDCEA board that has knowledge, experience and dedication.
Joe Redetzke possesses these qualities, and that is what makes him such an effective leader in the field of electrical energy.
He recognizes the need for SDCEA to focus on providing electrical rates that are stable, and energy that is reliable and renewable.
With inflation at an all- time high, it is important that voters choose to retain Joe as a board member who will work diligently, as he has in the past, to focus on the needs of the membership.
Joe has served on the board for the past 7 years and is the current president. He is also a board member and vice president for the Colorado Rural Electric Association, which represents the 22 cooperatives in our state.
He has taken extensive courses that have provided additional education to govern and guide SDECA. Joe’s willingness to devote so much of his time to these endeavors confirm his commitment to the members.
For the future of energy in the SDCEA district, it is vital to have competent leadership and the ability to work with people. We are urging voters to retain Joe Redetzke as a board member in the approaching June election.
Jack and Carolee Litvay
Buena Vista
