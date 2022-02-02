Sangre De Cristo Electric Association’s proposed rate changes, currently delayed from being put into effect until April 1, would lead to bill increases for households consuming less than 590 kilowatt-hours per month.
This is worrisome for area residents on low or fixed incomes and residents conserving energy to keep costs down.
“I’m pretty much to the point where I’m getting priced out,” said Buena Vista native Steve Cable. “I’m on a very fixed, limited income. I can’t afford to pay any more.”
Cable heats his home by wood stove and works hard to keep his electricity usage at a minimum. But given SDCEA’s projections, he feels he’s about to become collateral damage.
“I use between 250 and 300 kilowatt-hours per month. And that’s by choice, believe me,” he said. “It sounds like they’re going after people with solar and people who don’t live here year-round, but basically it’s going to hit people like me just as hard.”
SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson has pointed some concerned members toward a time-of-day rate schedule and temporarily waived rate switching fees.
The time-of-day rate charges consumers significantly less during off-peak hours and significantly more on-peak. Peak hours would be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
Retired residents like Cable might see some relief in a switch to the time-of-day rate.
“Most of that time I’m in bed anyway,” he said, “so I don’t use a lot of electricity.”
But BV resident Debbie Bardol said that’s no solution for most working people.
“There’s no way that would work for me,” she said. “The times that I’m at home are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then I’m asleep.”
Another BV resident on a tight budget said time-of-day wouldn’t work for her for other reasons.
“I don’t want somebody else to dictate my conservation tactics. I have spent a lot of my life focusing on how to reduce energy consumption and somebody else dictating to me how I do it does not appeal to me,” said Norma Cady, who lives in an apartment and supplements her retirement income by driving a bus.
Cady said she conscientiously conserves power and does not intend to change her habits.
“I’m going to pay them the same amount,” she said. “I’m not going to pay any extra and that’s my plan.”
Rents in low-income subsidized apartments factor in the cost of electricity with what’s called a utility allowance.
Collegiate Commons property manager Carole Vowell said that while a rise in the cost of gas had been factored into the latest utility allowance adjustments, increases to electric costs had not.
Chaffee Housing Authority director Becky Gray said the utility allowance is set by the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
According to the organization’s web site, UAACOG serves Fremont, Chaffee, Lake and Custer counties with a combined population of 79,708 and an area of 3,718 square miles.
So although rent for low-income residents is adjusted for the cost of utilities, whether or when SDCEA’s policy change would be factored in remains an open question. And on a low or fixed income, extra costs can have major impacts.
For BV home solar co-op members on tighter budgets, the proposed rate restructure has some considering major life changes.
“It’s a life decision right now. Either I’m going to go off the grid or sell my house,” said Bardol. “It’s a huge decision for me.
