South Main will come to life on New Year’s Eve as Rapidgrass takes on an outdoor concert at the Lawn to kick off the Surf Hotel’s festivities.
While outdoor concerts in winter are not unfamiliar to the group, the band is looking forward to a night of fun and celebration.
For Coleman Smith, violinist for Rapidgrass, one of the bigger difficulties of an outdoor winter show is the temperature’s impact on his instrument.
He played with friend David Lawrence at the Cherry Creek Outdoor Concert Series just last weekend, and the band has frequented the WinterWonderGrass festivals in Steamboat Springs and California.
“It’s kind of been a learning curve for me,” he said. “I grew up in Texas, where there wasn’t a lot of outdoor winter concerts… The violin kind of depends on the ability to feel it. Those fingers get cold and I’m struggling, so I guess you could say I was preparing for this.”
He and Mark Morris, guitarist and lead vocalist, encourage attendees to come in their best ski garb, though there will be heaters and a tent available.
“I think we’re gonna be just fine, you know, if some snow comes down or we have sunny weather,” Smith said. “Either way, it’s gonna be cold. But I think we’re prepared for it.”
“I also play at ski areas a lot where we do concerts outside,” Morris added, “so yeah, I’m pretty used to it by now … Alex, the mandolin player, he’s down. He’s a skier, so he’s used to cold and Charlie’s from Telluride originally. But our fiddle player, he’s from Texas, so he gets a little bit shy with the cold, but I think he’ll be okay if we blast him with some heaters.”
Morris is glad to give folks an opportunity to get outside after the holiday in spite of the chilly weather.
The evening will also feature a large immersive art exhibit from Brett Phares of lightStruct that visitors can walk through and observe.
“I envision like a bunch of people in their ski gear,” Morris said, “dressed really warm and boogying down like it’s a regular summer day.”
Smith said the group will bring a few new tunes to the show, as Rapidgrass often gets to frequent Buena Vista and brings new material. Longtime fans, especially, will find themselves in for a treat.
“The band has plans to get together prior to this concert to add a couple of new selections, so look forward to that,” Smith said. “But also, one of the wonderful things I want to announce is that, last I heard, we’re not going to be a four-pack…Our former banjo player, Mr. Kyle James Hauser … has decided to join us. ... It’ll be a really adventurous set with a lot of original music, some of the older material that some of our older fans would be familiar with, as well as the brand new stuff and all the Rapidgrass energy you’ve come to love.”
“We just kind of let the music play itself,” Morris said. “Music kind of takes us where it’s gonna go, so even if we write a set list, sometimes it doesn’t always work out …It’s gonna be really fun. We have a cool energy and we’ve been playing together for a really long time, so we kind of have an awesome dynamic and repertoire.”
Morris hopes these winter concerts on the Lawn can become a tradition, and not just for Rapidgrass.
“I hope a lot of people rally and have a good time so we can kind of like make the tradition so the stage doesn’t just sit there vacant all winter,” Morris said. “Hopefully people will be stoked to be like, ‘Hey, we want to play there in the winter.’ And so we can have like kind of a year-round musical presence so that the stage can be used year-round, give people a reason to get out of the house.”
For more information about Surf Hotel’s New Year’s Eve concert on the Lawn or to buy tickets, visit https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.