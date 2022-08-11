Chaffee County Peak to Peak Pickleball Club’s second annual Rally in the Valley tournament registration is open until Aug. 29.
The tournament will be held Sept. 16-18, at Centennial Park, 410 W Rainbow Blvd. in Salida.
Divisions include Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles. Skill levels include 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5. Ages 10 and up. Cost $35, $10/event. To register, go to www.PickleballBrackets.com
For more information, contact Stephanie McDonald at: smcdonald1107@hotmail.com
