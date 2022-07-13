Since 2010, the Rafter 26 Ranch has worked to ensure its future in Chaffee County.
Completion of the conservation project 2020 highlights the longstanding partnership between the landowners, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, the Trust for Public Land, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, without their collaborative efforts, conservation of the ranch may not have been possible.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, CCALT and the Rooks Family will celebrate the past, the present, and the future of the Rafter 26 Ranch and conservation in Colorado and in the Upper Arkansas River valley.
The Rooks family has called this special part of Colorado home since 1962, though their property has been in agricultural production since 1877. With the generation before them gone, the ranch holds an even more important place in Lee and Denise Rooks’ hearts.
Conserving the ranch was a vision of Lee’s father, Bill Rooks, who passed away in 2018. The family is proud to know that their ranch will remain open and available for agricultural production forever.
CCALT was founded by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association for the unique purpose of serving the conservation needs of the agricultural community, making the organization the perfect partner to support the for the Rooks family in achieving their long-term conservation goals.
As the population in the Arkansas River Valley multiplies, the Rafter 26 Ranch will remain intact, safeguarding a critical corridor between a state wildlife area and national forest.
The Rafter 26 Ranch will continue to benefit the people, the wildlife, the western heritage, and the landscape of the valley, forever.
The Rooks family and CCALT invite the community to join them in celebrating the 60-year anniversary of the Rafter 26 Ranch and the conservation of this important landscape.
Information on the event can be found at ccalt.org/bbq.
“It has been an honor to learn the history of Rafter 26 Ranch, the conservation legacy of the Rooks family, and the broad base of conservation work along the upper Arkansas River,” said Maggie Hanna, spokeswoman for CCALT. “CCALT was immensely proud to partner with the Rooks family, the Trust for Public Land, GOCO, and NRCS to see this critical project across the finish line. And this summer we look forward to being in this remarkable place together.”
