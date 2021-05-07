Quilts of Valor presented five quilts recently.
Several Quilts of Valor were presented April 28, including to three recipients from Nathrop, from left, including Ron Dennis, David Johnson, presenter Linda Lafford and Jerry Cunningham.
Dennis served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1972 in Small Arms Repair and Supply.
Johnson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-89 in Airborne Surveillance and Intelligence Operations.
Cunningham served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-94 as an aviator and aeronautical engineer on B-52 and F4 aircraft.
Buena Vista resident Gary French was presented with his Quilt of Valor April 21. French served in the Army as an electronics specialist, served in the Air Force as electronics specialist; was in Germany for 8 years, then American Samoa and served in the U. S. Navy on sea duty for 4 years. He served from 1956-85.
Ted Kelly of Buena Vista received his Quilt of Valor. He served in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer from 1966-74. He served in Vietnam and then in the reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.