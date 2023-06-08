Heather Rupska, director of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, was awarded a Quilt of Valor on May 30, 2023. Heather served in the U.S. Air Force at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, La. She was an Aerospace Ground Equipment Mechanic (AGE) and worked on all of the ground support equipment on the flightline.
Quilts of Valor presents creation to Rupska
