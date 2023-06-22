Eli Bremer received his very own Quilt of Valor.
Eli is an Olympian, graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a lifelong Coloradan. A former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, Eli ran for the U.S. Senate in the 2022 election where he received an upswell of grassroots support including being endorsed by a record half the Republican County Commissioners in Colorado.
A Quilt of Valor was awarded to Michael Breckenridge on June 10.
Michael was in the Navy and served in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966, as a Navy SeeBee, stationed in deNang. His specialty was engineering battalion and then had 2 years of Naval Reserve after getting out of the service.
